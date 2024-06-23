Deadly shooting in Little Village: Man killed, two women hospitalized

A deadly shooting in the Little Village neighborhood has left one man dead and two women hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

ShotSpotter alerted police of the shooting and when officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, CPD said. His identity has not been released.

Two other victims were also injured in the shooting – a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. Both of them drove themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is in good condition. The 20-year-old was struck multiple times and is in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation continues.