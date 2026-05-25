Chicago man charged in crash that killed woman, 64, on South Side: CPD

The Brief A Chicago man was charged in connection with a deadly South Side crash that took place early Sunday morning. Police allege Garland Spikes disregarded a red light and slammed into another car at a high rate of speed. Detrice D. Wortham, 64, was killed as a result of the crash, officials said.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with the crash that killed a 64-year-old woman on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Garland Spikes, 45, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, driving on a revoked or suspended license, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving and driving on a revoked license, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Garland Spikes (Chicago Police Department)

Spikes was arrested just hours after the deadly crash in the 6900 block of S. Stoney Island Avenue, police said.

He was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and disregarded a solid red light. His car then crashed into another car with the 64-year-old victim, killing her.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Detrice D. Wortham.

Spikes is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.