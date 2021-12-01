Death investigation underway after 2 Algonquin residents were found dead; foul play suspected

A person of interest is being sought in the deaths of two Algonquin residents, police said.

On Nov. 30, Algonquin police officers responded to the 400 block of La Fox River Driver for a well-being check.

A male and female resident had not been heard from, so police initiated an investigation.

At about noon Wednesday, two deceased people, who matched the description of the Algonquin residents, were located.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, police say foul play is suspected.

They have also named a person of interest, however, since no charges have been filed, FOX 32 is not releasing their name.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.