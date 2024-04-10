Death investigation underway after man found dead in ditch in Antioch

A man was found dead in a ditch in suburban Antioch early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:02 a.m., Antioch Police received a report of an individual lying in a ditch near the vicinity of Deep Lake Road and Route 173.

Upon arrival, officers found a motorcycle parked alongside northbound Deep Lake Road, just north of Route 173, indicating possible mechanical failure. The body of an adult male was discovered approximately 40 feet away from the motorcycle, concealed in the brush.

Initial investigation by the Lake County Coroner's Office revealed no apparent signs of foul play. However, a comprehensive autopsy is scheduled for later Wedneday.

Antioch Police Department (APD) detectives are actively investigating the incident. At this time, the APD's assessment does not raise any concerns regarding public safety.

Anyone with potentially relevant information, who was in the vicinity at the time, is urged to contact the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.