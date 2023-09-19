Death investigation underway after man found dead inside Cook County home

A man was found dead inside a residence in Glenview Monday night.

At about 8:02 p.m., Glenview police officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Long Road for a report of an injured male.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man inside the home. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the man's death is underway. No additional information was provided by police.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.