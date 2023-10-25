Death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound in Elgin

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Elgin last week.

At about 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, the Kane County Coroner's Office received a call from the Elgin Police Department regarding a death in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Dontrell C. Williams, was transported to the Kane County Morgue, where an autopsy was conducted on Oct. 23.

The preliminary cause of death is consistent with a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said.

The Kane County Coroner's Office and the Elgin Police Department are investigating this incident.