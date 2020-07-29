Death of CPD deputy chief in Homan Square facility ruled a suicide: autopsy

article

The Tuesday shooting death of a newly promoted Chicago police deputy chief has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy result released Wednesday.

Dion Boyd, 57, died from a self-inflicted gunshot to his chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Boyd, a nearly 30-year veteran of CPD, was found unresponsive in his office Tuesday morning at the Homan Square facility on the West Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He’d been sworn in as deputy chief of criminal networks on July 15 in a series of leadership changes by Supt. David Brown.

After news of his death, Brown told reporters “There’s really no way to convey or express the magnitude of this loss.”

A 2017 report by the U.S. Department of Justice found that Chicago’s suicide rate among officers was 60% higher than the national average.