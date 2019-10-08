Debris on tracks delays Red Line service on South Side, CTA says

Red Line trains were delayed ahead of the evening rush Tuesday on the South Side because of debris on the tracks, according to an alert from the CTA.

Trains were initially halted around 3:30 p.m. because of debris on the tracks at the 63rd Street station, and service was delayed shortly after, a spokesman for the Chicago Transit Authority said.

As a result, trains are only operating between the Howard and 47th Street stations and between the 47th and 95th Street stations, the CTA said. Passengers are asked to change trains at 47th for continuing service to and from 95th.

Shuttles are also available to provide connecting service, the CTA said.

It isn’t known how the debris ended up on the tracks, the spokesman said.

Passengers are advised to consider other ways to get to their destinations.