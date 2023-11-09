Deer leaps over startled bicyclist in South Carolina
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. - A startled bicyclist got up close and personal with a deer in South Carolina.
Edwin Gonzalez Montoya got the surprise of his life when a deer jumped over his bike while he was out for a ride.
It was October 20 and Montoya was taking part in a peloton ride outside of Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
"I was in the typical aerodynamic position so the only thing I did since I was moving forward was to lean back, and the deer hit my arms," he said. Montoya said it could have been worse and he couldn't believe he wasn’t injured.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Deer leaps over startled bicyclist in South Carolina (Credit: Edwin Gonzalez Montoya via Storyful)