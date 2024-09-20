Southwest Side residents warned about string of armed robberies

The Brief Chicago police issued an alert after a series of armed robberies on the Southwest Side. The suspects fled in a black SUV, with five robberies occurring across Brighton Park, Back of the Yards and Gage Park.



Chicago police issued an alert to Southwest Side residents after a series of armed robberies this month across three neighborhoods.

In each incident, two men wearing face masks approached victims on the street and stole their property at gunpoint before fleeing in a black SUV, according to police.

Four of the armed robberies took place in a span of 30 minutes on the morning of Sept. 9. They happened at the following times and locations:

At 1:05 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive in Brighton Park

At 1:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 46th Street in Brighton Park

At 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 46th Street in Brighton Park

At 1:31 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Seeley Avenue in Back of the Yards

Another robbery was reported around 1 a.m. on Sept. 12 in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue in Gage Park.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.