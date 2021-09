Oh, deer.

A deer found itself in quite the situation in northwest suburban Barrington. The huge buck got its antlers caught on a rope swing.

A wildlife rehabilitation center had to come out to sedate the buck to try to calm it down.

Eventually, they were able to get the rope off the antlers. His velvet was damaged by the rope, but workers treated it and say they hope it heals.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP