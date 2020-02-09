Deerfield boy in critical condition after getting run down by driver who took off

article

Police in Deerfield are searching for the driver who ran over and critically injured a boy on Friday.

Chase Thompson, 12, was found with extensive injuries at Deerfield Road and Beverly Place at 7:10 p.m. Friday night.

Thompson suffered extensive injuries and was eventually trasferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in critical condition. His family told Fox 32 Chicago that he has autism and is non-verbal. He suffered lacerations to his face, missing teeth and multiple fractures.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or Titanium trim package. The vehicle may have extensive damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender and grill. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Deerfield Police Department at 847-945-8636.

The family has organized a GoFundMe to pay for medical bills.