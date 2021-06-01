Deerfield man kickstarts cross-country motorcycle ride to fight hunger

A new drive to feed hungry Americans kicked off in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Great American Deli Schlep brought a big motorcycle crew to Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen in the South Loop at a place no one leaves hungry.

Friends were there to support Steve Goode from Deerfield. Goode is starting a 16,000 mile, cross-country, motorcycle trip to raise awareness and money to help the hunger crisis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Manny's is the first of more than 40 Jewish-style delis he'll visit.

"With COVID last year and now there's close to 80 million people I've been told that don't know where their next meal is coming from at certain times. I thought it was important," Goode said.

"It's great. Obviously we really need customers to keep coming downtown so this was a great cause. Anything to help others and this is just a win-win for everybody," said Dan Raskin of Manny's Deli.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Goode is going to compare his weight, blood pressure and cholesterol before and after visiting 42 delis.

Advertisement

The trip is a fundraiser for Mazon, a Jewish response to hunger. For more information, you can visit Mazon.org.