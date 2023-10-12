Deerfield rabbi in Jerusalem describes resilience amidst Israeli-Gaza conflict

The humanitarian crisis is worsening as Israeli strikes bombard Gaza. In Chicago, there are a number of organized efforts to offer support for victims of the war.

Rabbi David Begoun, who is from Deerfield, moved to Jerusalem just a few years ago with his wife and family. His son-in-law was recently called up as a reservist for the Israeli army, so he's following the situation closely.

He described the scene in Israel as heartbreaking. Jerusalem hasn't seen nearly the amount of violence that Gaza has, but he says there have been a couple of times when sirens have gone off, and people had to duck and cover.

Begoun was able to make time to talk to FOX 32 on Thursday in between two funerals this morning for two brothers and a wedding that happened later on in the day. He says it shows just how resilient Israeli people are.

"Im learning what it means to be an Israeli. What it means to be an Israeli is to cry your eyes out with grief and sorrow, and then to put your dancing shoes on and go celebrate at a wedding," he said. "israelis are the strongest, deepest, most resilient people."

Video from the rabbi's son-in-law shows when he was getting off the plane at 2:30 a.m. in Israel, and instead of coming into an empty airport, he was greeted by hundreds of Israeli children who were cheering and celebrating them coming to fight for their country.

More rallies and prayer vigils are scheduled for Thursday in the Chicago area.