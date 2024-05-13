2 suspects broke into at least 3 Chicago businesses, targeted registers and cash boxes

Chicago police are searching for two suspects who burglarized at least three businesses on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

In each incident, unknown offenders broke the front glass door or side window to gain access to a closed business. After entering the businesses, the offenders targeted cash boxes, registers and safes before fleeing the scene in a gray or silver Toyota sedan.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

4600 block of West Fullerton Avenue on May 4 at about 1:50 a.m.

4900 block of West Irving Park Road on May 4 at about 3:12 a.m.

2100 block of North Damen Avenue on May 6 at about 4:10 a.m.

The two offenders were wearing black ski masks, black hoodies, black Adidas sweatpants with white vertical stripes and white gym shoes at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on the crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.