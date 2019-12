article

Legendary rockers Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are set to play Wrigley Field this summer.

The Chicago Cubs made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, adding that the two bands would be joined by Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts on Friday, August 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. CST.

More concert information can be found on the Cubs website, HERE.