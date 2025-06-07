Pilot killed, child injured in small plane crash in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos from the Dekalb County Sheriff's Department

A 51-year-old man was killed and a 3-year-old child was injured Saturday when a small plane crashed into a farm field near the Hinckley Airfield in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Small plane crash

What we know:

Emergency responders from multiple agencies — including the sheriff’s office, Hinckley police and fire departments, Waterman Fire Department and Big Rock Fire Department — were called to the scene at 12747 U.S. Route 30.

Authorities said the aircraft, a 1946 Aeronca 7AC, went down just west of the airfield. The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child, also from Maple Park, was initially taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb before being transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago in stable condition.

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.