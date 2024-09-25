DeKalb man sentenced to 20 years in deadly drug deal shooting: prosecutors

The Brief Brian Bell Jr., 18, was sentenced to 20 years for murdering Ashton Laatz during a drug deal in December 2022. Laatz was shot in the thigh and later died from his injuries. Bell was apprehended after fleeing the scene, and Laatz's parents attended the sentencing, which highlighted the tragedy's impact on their family.



An 18-year-old man from DeKalb was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in a deadly shooting, according to the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office.

Brian Bell Jr. is required by law to serve his entire sentence and will have a three-year period of mandatory supervised release. After his prison term, he must register as a violent offender against youth.

The conviction stems from an incident on Dec. 22, 2022, when Bell was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle driven by Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The vehicle stopped on Circle Drive East in Montgomery, where two juvenile males were picked up.

Officials said Bell, armed with a firearm, attempted to rob Laatz during a drug deal. A struggle ensued, and the gun discharged, striking Laatz in the thigh.

One of the juveniles then fired another handgun at Laatz's vehicle as he tried to escape. Bell and the juveniles fled on foot.

Laatz managed to drive a few blocks but crashed after losing control of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wound.

Kendall County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting and spotted a suspicious person in the area. They pursued the person to a home on Seneca Drive in Montgomery, where they found the two juveniles and their weapon.

Bell attempted to evade arrest by jumping out of a back window of the house. The handgun used in the shooting was discovered by deputies under a shed in the backyard. Bell was later apprehended after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He received his sentence in a crowded courtroom, with Laatz's parents present.

State's Attorney Eric Weis issued this statement on the case:

"I cannot imagine the pain of a parent losing their child to such senseless violence. An entire family has been torn apart by the greed and depravity of one individual. While no sentence will ever bring Ashton back or restore the Laatz family, my hope is that some closure occurred today for the family in recovering from this horrific tragedy."