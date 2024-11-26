DeKalb police officers justified in shooting knife-wielding suspect: ISP

The Brief An independent investigation by the Illinois State Police determined that two DeKalb police officers were justified in using deadly force during an October shooting incident at a car dealership. The shooting occurred after police responded to a 911 call about a man threatening people with knives. The suspect, Charles Tripicchio, refused to drop his weapons before the officers shot him.



An independent investigation by the Illinois State Police has concluded that two DeKalb police officers were justified in their use of force during an October shooting at a car dealership.

The shooting occurred Oct. 23 at Brian Bemis Toyota on Sycamore Road. Police responded to a 911 call about a man threatening people with knives around noon.

The investigation found that officers encountered Charles Tripicchio, who was armed with two large knives. Tripicchio refused to drop the knives and threw one at an officer, prompting both officers to fire their weapons.

Tripicchio remains in medical care and faces charges related to the incident. The officers, who were placed on administrative leave, will return to full duty.

DeKalb police released bodycam footage of the incident. Click here to watch the full video.