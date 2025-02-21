DeKalb woman killed, several injured, including infant, in St. Charles crash

The Brief A 50-year-old DeKalb woman was killed and several others critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in St. Charles. The crash involved a 2015 black GMC and a 2024 white Kia; the woman was ejected from the Kia and later pronounced dead. The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, and witnesses are urged to contact St. Charles police.



A 50-year-old woman from DeKalb was killed and several others were critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in St. Charles, authorities said.

Fatal Crash in St. Charles

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway.

When St. Charles police arrived, they found two vehicles involved: a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage and a 2024 white Kia overturned on the side of the road.

The DeKalb woman was ejected from the Kia and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

A 49-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia, was extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The occupants of the GMC – a 30-year-old woman from Maple Park, a 30-year-old man, and an infant – were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor for treatment.

The woman is in critical condition, but the man and infant are expected to be OK, authorities said.

What's next:

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.