DeKalb woman killed, several injured, including infant, in St. Charles crash
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A 50-year-old woman from DeKalb was killed and several others were critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in St. Charles, authorities said.
Fatal Crash in St. Charles
What we know:
The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway.
When St. Charles police arrived, they found two vehicles involved: a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage and a 2024 white Kia overturned on the side of the road.
The DeKalb woman was ejected from the Kia and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.
A 49-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia, was extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
The occupants of the GMC – a 30-year-old woman from Maple Park, a 30-year-old man, and an infant – were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor for treatment.
The woman is in critical condition, but the man and infant are expected to be OK, authorities said.
What's next:
The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.