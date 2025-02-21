Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb woman killed, several injured, including infant, in St. Charles crash

By Cody King
Published  February 21, 2025 6:41pm CST
St. Charles
The Brief

    • A 50-year-old DeKalb woman was killed and several others critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in St. Charles.
    • The crash involved a 2015 black GMC and a 2024 white Kia; the woman was ejected from the Kia and later pronounced dead.
    • The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, and witnesses are urged to contact St. Charles police.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A 50-year-old woman from DeKalb was killed and several others were critically injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in St. Charles, authorities said.

Fatal Crash in St. Charles 

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lincoln Highway.

When St. Charles police arrived, they found two vehicles involved: a 2015 black GMC with heavy front-end damage and a 2024 white Kia overturned on the side of the road.

The DeKalb woman was ejected from the Kia and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released. 

A 49-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia, was extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

The occupants of the GMC – a 30-year-old woman from Maple Park, a 30-year-old man, and an infant – were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor for treatment. 

The woman is in critical condition, but the man and infant are expected to be OK, authorities said. 

What's next:

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.

St. CharlesNews