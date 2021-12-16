Delivery driver carjacked in Logan Square

A delivery driver was carjacked Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 40-year-old man got out of his car to deliver food around 8:50 p.m. when he was approached by man who asked for his help in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

When the driver turned to speak to him, he was pushed to the ground and the man drove off southbound on Western Avenue in his gray Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The delivery driver was uninjured and refused treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.