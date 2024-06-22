Delivery driver shot during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

A delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday night.

Police said a 48-year-old man was delivering food in the 1400 block of North Austin Avenue around 8:40 p.m. when a male offender demanded his money.

The victim refused and tried to get away. The offender shot the victim in the ankle before fleeing.

The victim went to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.