Delivery driver shot while trying to stop holdup at Chicago restaurant

A delivery driver was shot while trying to stop a robbery at a restaurant Tuesday night in the Ashburn neighborhood.

A gunman entered the restaurant and announced a robbery just before 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 79th Street, according to police.

The 35-year-old delivery driver, who works for the restaurant, struggled with the armed robber and the gun went off, striking him in the right leg, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.