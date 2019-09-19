Delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Douglas Park: police

At least two food delivery drivers have been robbed at gunpoint this month in the same block in Douglas Park on the West Side.

The robberies happened in the evening on Sept. 8 and Sept. 17 in the 1300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

In both incidents, the delivery driver arrived to the home with food only to be threatened with a handgun and robbed of their property, police said.

Two males were suspected in the robberies, police said, but no further description was given.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.