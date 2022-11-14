Delphi murder case: Next court hearing set for November 22

Despite a change in judges, court proceedings related to the Delphi murders will remain in Carroll County.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull says she has begun work on the case and will be prepared to hear arguments next week at a public access hearing. The court date was previously set by a Carroll County Circuit Court judge who later recused himself.

The next hearing — which will take place on November 22 — will determine if sealed court records pertaining to the arrest and charging of 50-year-old Richard Allen will remain out of the public eye.

Allen is being held without bail for the killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The murders happened in 2017, but Allen — who worked at a local pharmacy — was arrested in October 2022 following a search of his home.

Late last month, the grandparents of one of the teenage victims spoke out after charges were officially announced against their alleged killer.

"Unbelievable. All the people that used to go and get their prescriptions from him, and now they know this, it's just an unbelievable thing," said Rick Snay, a friend of the German family.

Left to right: Abigail Williams, Richard Allen, Libby German

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder, and just moments after the public announcement, Liberty's sister tweeted out: "We got him."

"It was very bittersweet. It was kind of a strange feeling," said Mike Patty, grandparent to Liberty.

But authorities hinted Allen may not be the only one involved.

"We are going to continue with a very methodical and committed approach to ensure that if any other person had any involvement in these murders in any way, that that person or persons will be held accountable," said Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police.

This could be the reason police are not releasing any details about what led to Allen's arrest, and why a judge has ordered the probable cause affidavit sealed.

Allen's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January.

Meanwhile, Indiana authorities are keeping the phone and email tip lines open and encourage anyone to call in tips whether it's regarding Richard Allen, or any other individual.