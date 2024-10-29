Delphi murder trial: Jurors hear accused killer’s voice in court

For the first time, jurors in the Delphi double murder case heard the voice of the man accused of the 2017 killings of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

The recordings played in the courtroom were video evidence of Richard Allen's interview with police.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Allen met with the Indiana State Police in Lafayette and was interviewed by the Delphi police chief and the Carroll County sheriff.

He was asked to recant the story that he told authorities in 2017 when he was questioned about being spotted on the trail on the same day the girls were found murdered.

Portions of the interview showed him laughing and joking with investigators talking about his age and his places of employment.

He also told them he had suffered a heart attack in the past and suffered from depression and high anxiety.

In the interview, he told authorities he had been visiting his mother in Peru, Indiana that morning and the weather was nice, so he decided to go for a walk. That’s when he said he saw three girls at the trailhead.

Police arrested Allen five years after the murders.