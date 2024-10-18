Delphi murder trial: Prosecution links Richard Allen to crime scene, defense highlights doubt

The Brief Opening statements began in the trial of Richard Allen, accused of the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The prosecution is focusing on video evidence and a bullet casing allegedly linked to Allen, while the defense claims reasonable doubt. The trial is expected to last four weeks, with the defendant facing up to 130 years in prison if convicted.



Opening statements in the long-awaited Delphi murder trial began Friday, with prosecutors laying out their case against Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in 2017.

Allen, 52, faces charges of murder in a case that has gripped the community for over seven years.

Prosecutors told the jury that this trial centers around three key pieces of evidence: the brutal killing of two young girls, a video taken by Abby Williams before her disappearance showing a man known as "the bridge guy," and an unspent bullet casing found at the scene. Investigators claim the casing matches a gun owned by Allen.

In response, Allen’s defense argued that he is innocent, pointing out what they believe to be numerous reasons for doubt. Notably, the defense team highlighted that a hair found around Abby’s finger didn’t belong to either of the girls—and did not match Allen’s DNA. They also suggested that while Allen may have been on the Monon High Bridge trail the day the girls went missing, evidence shows he had already left by the time Abby and Libby arrived.

One early twist in the trial came when Judge Frances Gull ruled that the defense could not present the two very different police sketches of the suspect that were released in 2017 and 2019. The defense had planned to argue that neither sketch resembled Allen and that the inconsistencies should be considered in his favor.

If convicted, Allen could face up to 130 years in prison.

The trial is expected to last four weeks, with hearings running Monday through Saturday. Cameras and electronic devices are not allowed in the courtroom.