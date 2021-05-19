Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

Demi Lovato revealed on their podcast "4D with Demi Lovato" that they have come out as non-binary and will be using they/them pronouns.

Lovato said the decision comes after more than a year of "some healing and self-reflective work."

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the singer said. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

The 28-year-old singer recently opened up about the struggles they faced following their near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato suffered "three strokes, a heart attack and organ failure" as a result of the overdose. They told New York Times in March that they woke up legally blind.

Since the overdose, Lovato has been receiving monthly shots of a drug designed to negate the effects of opioids in an effort to curb their addiction.

Lovato skyrocketed to fame as a Disnhttps://www.foxla.com/tag/organization/disneyey star in 2007 thanks to their roles on "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance."

Advertisement

Get updates on this story on foxnews.com.