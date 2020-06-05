Demolition of Little Village site continues to the dismay of some

Demolition will continue Friday for a site in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood but not everyone is on board with the project.

A group gathered on South Pulaski on Thursday to urge Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop the removal of the Crawford Coal Turbine.

Part of the 95-year-old plant is being taken down because Lightfoot says it’s about to collapse.

In a statement, the mayor's office said the demolition of the building will be done carefully and methodically and use specialized equipment.