Demonstrators gather near Lightfoot's home demanding she deny permit for metal shredding company

Fed up with the prospect of a metal shredding company moving to their neighborhood, residents took their fight to Mayor Lightfoot's house Thursday.

General Iron Industries was forced to close after a series of explosions in Lincoln Park, and now the company is looking to relocate.

Residents are demanding the mayor deny an operating permit for General Iron's relocation to the South Side.

The group of demonstrators dispersed around 8 p.m. Thursday, and there were about 200 demonstrators in total.

Police also had barricades up to keep the crowd from getting too close to Mayor Lightfoot's home.

This is just one of several demonstrations by multiple groups opposing the relocation. Hunger strikers have also gone without food for 30 days denouncing the move.



