Dental van headed to Chicago to help kids, teens smile brighter

A new set of wheels will soon help kids and teens across parts of Chicago smile brighter.

Advocate Children’s Hospital is debuting a new pediatric dental van that will serve lower-income neighborhoods and those on Medicaid.

The medical community sees this as a much-needed asset post-pandemic, as a new poll shows one in three parents faced challenges in keeping up with their kid’s regular dental exams due to COVID-19.

"There's a lack of insurance, there's a lack of access and in many cases, they don't have the ability to pay for such a service. The dental van now helps make that accessible," said Mike Farrell, President of Advocate Children's Hospital.

Some state funding helped pave the way for the van.