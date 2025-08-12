Denzel Washington talks reuniting with Spike Lee for 'Highest 2 Lowest'

The Brief Denzel Washington reunites with director Spike Lee for their fifth collaboration, "Highest 2 Lowest," a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic "High and Low." Washington says he never watched the original to avoid being influenced, relying solely on the script. The film opens in theaters Friday and streams on Apple TV+ starting Sept. 5.



For the fifth time, Oscar-winning acting legend Denzel Washington unites with legendary Oscar-winning director Spike Lee for a new movie – ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ opens in theaters this weekend and then starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

What they're saying:

Their newest drama is a Spike Lee reimagining of the 1963 crime classic "High and Low," from legendary director Akira Kurosawa – but Denzel Washington says there’s a reason why he never watched the original film (or Kurosawa’s "Seven Samurai," which inspired another Denzel blockbuster, "The Magnificent Seven").

"I’m not a movie person, to be honest with you" Washington told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton. "I’ve never seen Kurosawa’s ‘Magnificent Seven.’ I’ve never seen Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low.’ I didn’t watch them. I just read the script."

"I didn’t want to see it, I didn’t want to be affected by it."

What's next:

"Highest 2 Lowest" opens in theaters on Friday and starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5th.