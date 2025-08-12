Denzel Washington talks reuniting with Spike Lee for 'Highest 2 Lowest'
CHICAGO - For the fifth time, Oscar-winning acting legend Denzel Washington unites with legendary Oscar-winning director Spike Lee for a new movie – ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ opens in theaters this weekend and then starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.
What they're saying:
Their newest drama is a Spike Lee reimagining of the 1963 crime classic "High and Low," from legendary director Akira Kurosawa – but Denzel Washington says there’s a reason why he never watched the original film (or Kurosawa’s "Seven Samurai," which inspired another Denzel blockbuster, "The Magnificent Seven").
"I’m not a movie person, to be honest with you" Washington told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton. "I’ve never seen Kurosawa’s ‘Magnificent Seven.’ I’ve never seen Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low.’ I didn’t watch them. I just read the script."
"I didn’t want to see it, I didn’t want to be affected by it."
What's next:
"Highest 2 Lowest" opens in theaters on Friday and starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5th.
The Source: FOX 32's Jake Hamilton interviewed Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright about their upcoming film "Highest 2 Lowest".