Denzel Washington talks dark, new Shakespearean drama 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Legendary two-time Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington is venturing into the world of Shakespeare with his dark new drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ – but the actor says, whether you realize it or not, some of his most famous films have Shakespearean influences.

Washington appeared on Good Day Chicago to speak with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the new film, from director Joel Coen – and discussed which of his past roles and films possess the fingerprints of William Shakespeare.

"My mind went to ‘Training Day,’ but I’m trying to think which play that would be," Washington said, referencing his iconic 2001 film which earned him his second Academy Award. Washington and Hamilton both agreed that the crooked cop Alonzo Harris, the antagonist at the center of the story, is a modern day equivalent of Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III.’

While Washington is taking the legendary stage role of ‘Macbeth’ to the big screen, Hamilton asked which of his past movie roles he’d like to take to the stage. His answer? John Creasey, from the 2004 drama ‘Man on Fire.’

"’Man on Fire,’ the musical!" Washington said with a laugh!

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday.

