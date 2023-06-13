Department of Energy grants $1.1M to Cook County for solar workforce equity

The Department of Energy on Tuesday made an important announcement regarding grants aimed at promoting equity within the solar energy workforce.

Cook County has been selected as one of the recipients of these grants. A total of $1.1 million will be allocated towards enhancing workforce pipelines, with a particular focus on benefiting minority workers and small business owners.

The Department of Energy emphasizes that the solar industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country, and the demand for skilled workers in this field is growing exponentially.

"The majority of solar industry employers it gets very difficult to hire qualified trainees. So the idea here is building trust within communities to utilizing community based organizations as that key messenger to really talk about the opportunities to joining the solar workforce," said Nicole Steele, Department of Energy.

By investing in workforce development and promoting equity, the grants aim to address the industry's workforce needs while ensuring opportunities for underrepresented communities and small businesses.