DePaul announces temporary return to online classes amid spread of Omicron variant

DePaul University is taking precautions in light of the Omicron variant.

The school announced Friday it would delay in-person classes for the start of the winter quarter next month.

Instead of returning to class on January 3rd, classes will be held online until January 18th. There are coronavirus concerns as students and their families travel for the holidays.

In addition, the school said some specific classes may still be held in-person.

"In certain cases, exceptions may be made for classes that cannot be offered online. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis with approval from Academic Affairs," the school said in an email to students.

Residence halls will still open as planned.