DePaul University disbands Planned Parenthood student group

The Brief DePaul University disbanded a student group affiliated with Planned Parenthood, citing conflict with Catholic values. The group, PPGenAction DePaul, says it was removed solely for its connection to Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, which does not provide abortion care. Student leaders are planning a town hall to decide how to move forward.



DePaul University disbanded a student group affiliated with Planned Parenthood this month, prompting criticism from student leaders and reproductive rights advocates.

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood Generation Action DePaul (PPGenAction DePaul) was informed that it must cease all operations, according to the group.

The backstory:

The student organization was formed during the 2022-2023 school year with faculty support. The group provided sexual health resources for students and held events on campus.

"It was made clear that we have not broken any rules or policies and it was solely our affiliation with Planned Parenthood that resulted in our disbandment," PPGenAction DePaul President Maya Roman said in a statement. "We fully cooperated with DePaul administration’s ever changing goal posts and adhered to its mission statement that prioritizes our intersectional movement, Vincentian and reproductive justice values. Our chapter being evicted is a great disservice to the health and wellness of the DePaul and Chicago communities."

Members of PPGenAction DePaul said they were told during a June 3 meeting that the group's ties to Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the political advocacy arm of Planned Parenthood in the state, were grounds for disbandment. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action does not provide abortion care.

The other side:

DePaul University released a statement, saying the group's Planned Parenthood affiliation runs counter to the morals of the Catholic Church.

"DePaul does not permit registered student organizations to have formal affiliations or partnerships with external groups whose core missions are in direct conflict with the values and teachings of the Catholic Church. Planned Parenthood falls into this category. We remain committed to supporting student-led dialogue on important issues, including reproductive health," the statement read.

According to student leaders, the university offered a path for the group to continue only if it cut all ties to Planned Parenthood or any organization that provides abortion care.

Students plan to hold both a virtual and in-person town hall to gather support and vote on next steps.