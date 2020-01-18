DePaul upsets Butler 79-66

article

Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting in DePaul's 79-66 upset win over No. 5 Butler.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 20 points and freshman Romeo Weems added 11 as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating Kansas in December 2006.

Butler never led and trailed by double digits the entire second half.

The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 44 first-half points. Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.