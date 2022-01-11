Suspect fatally shot after opening fire on deputies in Port Barrington

McHenry County Sheriff deputies were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Port Barrington.

The shooting happened about 1:22 a.m. in the 200 block of Manchester Lane, according to preliminary information from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a domestic violence call were fired upon by a suspect at the scene, according to police.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect was struck, according to police. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman at the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Hospital, police said.

The deputies were not injured.

The Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the incident, which is considered isolated.