Des Plaines approves flying rainbow flag at city hall

The Des Plaines City Council has voted to allow the rainbow flag to be flown at City Hall.

The controversy began in 2016 when the flag was on display at the city-owned library after the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

At that time the city council put rules in place, giving them the power to decide which flags could be raised over sites owned or leased by the city.

The Daily Herald reports the rainbow flag joins a list of 11 others that are permitted to be displayed on city properties.