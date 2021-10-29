Des Plaines celebrates reopening of historic downtown theatre

The City of Des Plaines celebrated the reopening of its historic downtown theatre.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 1476 Miner Street.

The nearly 100-year-old venue went through construction work that included some major upgrades.

The renovation, which cost over $6 million, took three years to complete.

"This is an exciting day for Des Plaines," said Mayor Andrew Goczkowski. "I’m extremely proud of this theatre’s rebirthand appreciate the partnerships that made it happen …. A big thank you also goes to our extraordinary City team who worked behind the scenes for the last several years to bring this local gem (back) to life. I invite everyone from near and far to come for a show, and stay to eat, drink and discover Des Plaines."

Courtesy of the City of Des Plaines

City leaders said the theater was supposed to open last year but that was pushed back because of the pandemic.

There is also a new modern marquee replicating the original.

Actor Kevin Costner will perform with his band at the theatre Sunday.