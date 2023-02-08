Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

article

A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect.

Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a report of shots fired and a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with a single gunshot wound and rendered aid.

The juvenile was then transported to an area hospital.

While investigating, police determined that the victim and four friends were walking in the area of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane when they were approached by three people on foot.

Gang-related comments were yelled and then shots were fired at the victim and his four friends, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The victim fled on foot and the offender ran back to a nearby parked vehicle and fled the area.

Police said none of the victims live in Mount Prospect.

Officers located multiple shell casings near the intersection of Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane, police said.

Mount Prospect detectives said they linked physical and digital evidence from the scene of the shooting to Longsworth. He was found to be in possession of a firearm used in the shooting when he was taken into custody by another law enforcement agency on an unrelated charge on Oct. 24, 2022.

Longsworth was then charged with attempted murder on Monday.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday where he was given no bond and remains in custody.

His next scheduled court date is March 3.