Des Plaines woman run over and killed on I-290

A Des Plaines woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday on Interstate 290 in Elk Grove Village.

The 24-year-old woman was hit just before 11 p.m. on I-290 near Biesterfield Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died the next day.

Autopsy results released Sunday found the woman died from her injuries and ruled her death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Elk Grove police and Illinois State police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the incident.