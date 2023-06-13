Desperate search continues for Joliet man missing for over a month

An active investigation is underway in Joliet as police and family continue to search for a local man who has been missing for several weeks.

The LaSalle County Sheriff says that 63-year-old Amos Morgan was last seen on May 10 in the Streator area.

An abandoned vehicle believed to be his was found on May 25 in the Otter Creek Township area.

His wife says it is out of character for him to go missing with no contact, and she believes the search area should be expanded in an effort to find him.

"He's got plenty of family that cares and loves him to the point where we're still trying to get answers, and they're not giving us anything. First when they found the truck, they told me that they could only do a certain amount of the area," said Camille Morgan, Amos Morgan's wife.

Anyone who might have information connected to Morgan's disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department.