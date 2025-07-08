Despite major theft, Chicago reggae band rolls on with summer tour

The Brief Chicago reggae band Gizzae had their trailer stolen in Beverly, losing over $12,000 in instruments and sound equipment. The theft happened in under five minutes after the band returned from a gig; the trailer had been parked safely in the same spot for years. Despite the setback, the band is renting gear to continue their summer tour and is close to reaching their GoFundMe goal to replace the stolen items.



Chicago police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer belonging to a Grammy Award-winning reggae band, packed with more than $12,000 worth of musical equipment.

What we know:

The Chicago-based group "Gizzae" had just returned from a gig in late June when the trailer vanished near 107th Place and Hale Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood.

It had been parked outside lead singer Brian "Rocket" Rock’s home — the same spot it had safely occupied for eight years.

"I put the trailer right here. In the morning, I'm waking to go out shopping and the trailer's gone. I couldn't believe it," Rock said.

The theft took less than five minutes. One photo shows the trailer in place — the next, it’s gone.

At first, Rock thought it may have been towed, but after checking with the city and speaking with neighbors, he realized it had been stolen. The trailer held microphones, instruments, amplifiers, speakers, and a full sound system.

Formed more than 35 years ago, Gizzae blends reggae, calypso, jazz, blues and rock. The band had 26 shows booked for the summer and is now renting equipment — sometimes paying up to $700 a night — to keep performing.

Despite the loss, the band hasn’t missed a single show. They plan to purchase new gear soon and are just a few hundred dollars away from their GoFundMe goal.

What's next:

Gizzae is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, and at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 8.

Chicago police are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft.