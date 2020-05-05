Detainee escapes Cook County Jail after disguising himself as someone about to be discharged

article

A detainee escaped from Cook County Jail over the weekend after disguising himself as another detainee about to be discharged, authorities say.

Jahquez Scott allegedly promised to pay Quintin Henderson $1,000 to agree to let him steal his identity to secure release, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The alleged plot took place the evening of May 2 in the discharge tunnel of the Southwest Side jail, authorities said.

Scott, 21, allegedly spoke with Henderson, 28, and took down his personal information, and even traded a hooded sweatshirt with another detainee to complete his disguise, authorities said.

Quintin Henderson | Cook County sheriff’s office

When corrections officers called Henderson’s name for discharge, Scott stepped forward while wearing a mask, pretending to be Henderson, and signed release papers before exiting the jail, authorities said.

Soon after, Henderson approached the correctional staff, claimed he had fallen asleep and asked if his name had been called, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Murphy said in a bail hearing. The officers then realized a switch had taken place, and signed an emergency arrest warrant for Scott.

Scott had been arrested the day before on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer, Murphy said.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation, Ansari said.

Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held on $25,000 on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.

“The nature of the offenses isn’t merely the aiding and abetting, it’s who you aided and abetted. And that’s weighing heavily against you,” Judge Mary Marubio said at Henderson’s bail hearing.

He is due back in court May 20.

Anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call 773-674-8477.