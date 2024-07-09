Expand / Collapse search
At least 14 thefts reported in Jefferson Park over 10 days: police

By Serena Thakkar
Published  July 9, 2024 7:17pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Jefferson Park - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of thefts that occurred in the Jefferson Park neighborhood last month. 

In each incident, the offender, or offenders, entered work vans and stole multiple power tools. 

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times: 

  • 5500 Block of North Menard Avenue on June 11 at 2:09 a.m.
  • 5700 Block of North McVicker Avenue on June 11 or June 12 between the hours of 10:10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • 5700 Block of North Meade Avenue on June 12 or June 13 between 5 p.m - 6:10 a.m.
  • 5400 Block of North Marmora Avenue on June 13 at 2 a.m.
  • 5700 Block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue on June 13 at 4:02 a.m.
  • 5300 Block of North Elston Avenue on June 13 at 6 a.m.
  • 5400 Block of North Montclare Avenue on June 14 between midnight and 5:30 a.m.
  • 3900 Block of North Meade Avenue on June 14 at 7 a.m.
  • 7100 Block of West Foster Avenue on June 14 at 10:26 p.m.
  • 6300 Block of North Mobile Avenue on June 16 or June 17 between 8 p.m. and 5:45 a.m.
  • 6600 Block of West Imlay Street on June 17 at 4 a.m.
  • 6400 Block of North Northwest Highway on June 18 or June 19 between 5 p.m. - 7 a.m.
  • 4800 Block of West Balmoral Avenue on June 20 at 7 a.m.
  • 5100 Block of North Elston Avenue on June 20 or June 21 between 8 p.m. and 7:21 a.m.

Police did not provide any details about the offenders. 

Individuals with information about the incidents are asked to call Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-7394.