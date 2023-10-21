Devondrea Crenshaw: 14-year-old girl missing from Back of the Yards

article

Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Devondrea Crenshaw was last seen in the area of 4844 South Justine Street.

Police say she was last heard from on Aug. 30.

Crenshaw weighs roughly 120 pounds, is 5-foot-1 and has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.