Dexter Berry: 13-year-old Chicago boy missing after leaving Englewood residence

A 13-year-old Chicago boy has been missing since Monday, police said.

Dexter Berry was last seen Monday when he left his residence in Englewood and never returned.

Berry is described as having brown eyes and black hair, weighing 120 pounds and standing at five-foot-two.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police say Berry is known to frequent the 7700 and 7800 blocks of South Kingston Avenue in Chicago.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Area One detectives - SVU at (312) 747-8380 or dial 911.