Did you win a million dollars? Lottery ticket sold in Bolingbrook worth big bucks

A lottery ticket sold in suburban Bolingbrook is worth $1 million.

The Illinois Lottery said that the winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stop 24 Liquors on Veterans Parkway.

The winner matched all six numbers in the Thursday, January 27 drawing: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

The store owners will get $10,000, which is one percent of the prize amount.

The Illinois Lottery said that the owners believe the winner called the store, but so far that person has not come forward and claimed the prize.

