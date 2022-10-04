Disaster declaration issued after Chicago building explodes, killing 1 and injuring 7

A disaster declaration has been issued following a building explosion on Chicago's West Side.

On Sept. 20, a man was killed and seven others were injured near in a blast near Central and West End in the Austin neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man who died suffered extensive burns as the result of the blast.

The explosion caused the building to partially collapse.

The cause of the explosion was the ignition of natural gas.

The investigation has not determined the cause of that ignition, officials said.

The declaration will allow residents, homeowners and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.

A disaster loan outreach center will open Thursday at the Austin Town Hall Park.